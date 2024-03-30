Zullo Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,865,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,483. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

