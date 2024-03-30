Zullo Investment Group Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $281.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Brian J. Cali bought 1,250 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 390,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $26,961.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,470.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brian J. Cali acquired 1,250 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 390,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,694.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,486 shares of company stock worth $73,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.