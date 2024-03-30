Zullo Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 36.2% during the third quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,618,000 after purchasing an additional 344,841 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 452.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

SPOT stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.90. 1,371,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,088. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $128.57 and a fifty-two week high of $278.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.36.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

