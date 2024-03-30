Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 107 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.69. 2,295,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.81 and its 200 day moving average is $180.97. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.69. The company has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.84.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

