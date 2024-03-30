Zullo Investment Group Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Allstate by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ALL traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,279. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

