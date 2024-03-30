Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.00

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.73), with a volume of 23580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.76).

Zytronic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 8.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.28. The firm has a market cap of £6.10 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

