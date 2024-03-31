14,891 Shares in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.11% of Urgent.ly at the end of the most recent quarter.

Urgent.ly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 46,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28. Urgent.ly Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Insider Activity at Urgent.ly

In other Urgent.ly news, Director Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of Urgent.ly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Urgent.ly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.

