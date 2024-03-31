14,891 Shares in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.11% of Urgent.ly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Urgent.ly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Shares of Urgent.ly stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 46,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28. Urgent.ly Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.

