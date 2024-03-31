16,275 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Acquired by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after purchasing an additional 644,936 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,314,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after purchasing an additional 157,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at $678,953,368.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,162,408 shares of company stock valued at $154,412,919. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LSXMA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,394. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

