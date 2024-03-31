18,190 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Purchased by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,728,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,583,000 after purchasing an additional 213,455 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,747,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.98. 248,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,316. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

