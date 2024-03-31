1,986 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Bought by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 84,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

