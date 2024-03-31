2,410 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after buying an additional 256,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

RTX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,700,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,173,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.72.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.