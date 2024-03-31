2,609 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $246,963,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.58. 2,621,446 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

