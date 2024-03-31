307 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

