3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,276 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 38,825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.77% of 3D Systems worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,511 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in 3D Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd.

3D Systems Stock Performance

DDD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. 862,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,739. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $114.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.33 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 75.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.