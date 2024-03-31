3M (NYSE:MMM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised 3M from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.60.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

