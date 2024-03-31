4,140 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.03.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,204,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,461,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

