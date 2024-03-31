46,550 Shares in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 46,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 239,775 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 357.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 151,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,790,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,839,000 after acquiring an additional 149,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,014,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FLMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,347. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0799 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

