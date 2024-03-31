4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in March

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 29th total of 217,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
4Front Ventures Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FFNTF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 329,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,404. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.30.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
