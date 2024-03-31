4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in March

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 29th total of 217,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

4Front Ventures Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FFNTF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 329,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,404. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

