500 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,839,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,928. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.44. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.