5,040 Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Acquired by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,736,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,739,000 after buying an additional 396,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after buying an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,818,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,131,000 after buying an additional 57,774 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,007,000 after buying an additional 505,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,092,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $195,492,000 after buying an additional 46,553 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. 887,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,697. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.50%.
A number of research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
