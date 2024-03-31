515 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.01. The stock had a trading volume of 203,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,035. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $333.09 and a twelve month high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.26, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.