6,055 Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GXO stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

