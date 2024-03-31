644 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 644 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $989,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,395,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $417.69 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.