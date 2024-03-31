6,757 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after buying an additional 664,239 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. 833,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

