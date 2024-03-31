6,908 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Purchased by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 288,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $30.10 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

