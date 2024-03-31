AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0766 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAFM remained flat at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $25.56.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.