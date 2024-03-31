AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (TAFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0766 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAFM stock remained flat at $25.42 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.