AB Ultra Short Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2265 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 76,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,573. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,968,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 1,821.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 78,198 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

