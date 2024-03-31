AB Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on April 5th

AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2265 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 76,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,573. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,968,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,262,000 after buying an additional 1,008,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 1,821.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 78,198 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 249.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

