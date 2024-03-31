Academy Veteran Impact ETF (VETZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Academy Veteran Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:VETZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0849 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Academy Veteran Impact ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VETZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. Academy Veteran Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $20.66.

