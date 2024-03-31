Acala Token (ACA) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $174.92 million and approximately $30.04 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.18558899 USD and is up 5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $30,693,157.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

