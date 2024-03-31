Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 520,656 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 598.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 220,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

