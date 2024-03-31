Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $22.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACRV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ACRV opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $158.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.70.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
