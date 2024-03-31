Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $22.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACRV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Acrivon Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRV opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $158.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.