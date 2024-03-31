Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a mkt outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.14.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $158.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $14,092,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,226,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 65,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

