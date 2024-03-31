Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Up 41.7% in March

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Addex Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ ADXN opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 273,000 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

