Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adlai Nortye Trading Down 2.9 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ANL Free Report ) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANL opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31. Adlai Nortye has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

