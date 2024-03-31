Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
NASDAQ:ANL opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31. Adlai Nortye has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.
Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.
