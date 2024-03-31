Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $630.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Get Adobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $504.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $567.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.