Adobe’s (ADBE) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $685.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $620.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $504.60 on Thursday. Adobe has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

