AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 14,104 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of HYG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.73. 31,546,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,652,215. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

