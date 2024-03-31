AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $230,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.53. 9,674,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,582,587. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.43 and a 200 day moving average of $130.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

