AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 39 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $6.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,325.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,408. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $614.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,277.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,068.32.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

