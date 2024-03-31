AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 5,944 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. 3,008,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,044. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

