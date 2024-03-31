AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 40,466,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,954,156. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

