AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,823,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,421.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. 161,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $761.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

