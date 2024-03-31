AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 138,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 24,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,019,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,184,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average of $107.51. The company has a market capitalization of $705.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.