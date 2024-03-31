AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 830,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,607. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

About iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

