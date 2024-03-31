AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $49.24. 833,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

