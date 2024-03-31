AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 49,776 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,839,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.44. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

