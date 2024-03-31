AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 590 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 91,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VYMI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $68.80. 287,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,248. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.65. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $69.06.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.